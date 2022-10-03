President Biden, First Lady, scheduled to travel to FL and Puerto Rico this week following aftermath of Ian

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are scheduled to travel to Florida on Wednesday, as the death toll for Ian continues to rise, hundreds of thousands of residents still have no power and the state faces a monumental task of fixing the damage from the massive storm.

The White House did not say where the Bidens will visit in Florida, but said additional details will follow.

The White House also said that the president and First Lady would be traveling Monday to Puerto Rico, where Hurricane Fiona was battered in September.

President Biden earlier had scheduled to visit Florida in late September, but the White House and Democratic National Committee announced that the visit to Florida was postponed due to then-Tropical Storm Ian. Later, Ian became a Category 4 hurricane.

Biden last appeared in Florida in July 2021 after the stunning collapse of a condominium in Surfside in South Florida resulted in the deaths of 98 residents.

Over the weekend, the Biden administration released a fact sheet detailing the federal response, saying there are now more than 3,400 federal response personnel working in Florida and the Southeast as well as six Federal Search and Response teams, along with other personnel.

Biden on Saturday also declared an emergency in North Carolina due to the effects of the hurricane, ordering a federal response for that state as well.

This story appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.

Washington Bureau Chief Jane Norman of the States Newsroom contributed to this report.