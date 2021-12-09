Publix heiress Carol Jenkins Barnett dead at 65

Carol Jenkins Barnett, the former president of the Publix Supermarkets empire passed away this week from complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

She was 65.

Jenkins Barnett was the daughter of Publix founder George W. Jenkins. She was born and raised in Lakeland, Florida and began her Publix career in 1972 as a cashier.

In 1983, she was elected to the Publix board of directors, where she served for more than three decades. She died at home with family present.

In a Wednesday statement, Publix said:

“The Publix family is deeply saddened by the loss of a great humanitarian and community advocate,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said in the statement. “In addition to her service at Publix, Carol Jenkins Barnett made significant contributions to many nonprofit organizations and for the betterment of all children with investments in early childhood education programs. She will be sorely missed by her family, our associates, and the community. Carol had a generous heart and compassionate soul. Her efforts will continue to improve the lives of others for generations.”

