Have you checked your ticket Key Biscayne? Miami?

Florida has a new billionaire as one ticket matching all six numbers in Tuesday night record $1.58 billion jackpot was sold in the Sunshine State.

The winning numbers were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and the Mega Ball number was 14. The winning ticket was sold at a Publix Supermarket store located at 630 Atlantic Boulevard in Neptune Beach.

The lucky Floridian will have the option of annual payments or a lump sum one-time payment of $783,300.

If you did not the big jackpot, you might be holding on to a ticket worth $2 million as one ticket matching all 5 numbers (but not the Mega Ball) with a Megaplier option was also sold in Florida.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. The next drawing will be on Friday, August 11 and the estimated jackpot will be $20 million.

