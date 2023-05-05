Red snapper season to be longest on record

For anglers in search for that perfect gulf red snapper catch will have fun with the chase longer this year.

On Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the 2023 Gulf red snapper recreational season would last for 70 days, a new record season since the state of Florida began managing red snapper.

During a press conference in Panama City, DeSantis said, “Florida is the Fishing Capital of the World, and the gulf red snapper season brings anglers from across the country to enjoy our waters,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “It is a generational tradition for so many who call Florida home. I am happy that 2023 will be by far the longest combined season since the state assumed management of red snapper.”

The season will include a 46-day summer season as well as a 24-day fall season.

In a statement, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Acting Director Dr. Thomas Eason said, “Gulf red snapper season is one of Florida’s most iconic fishing opportunities, and anglers look forward to it each year,” said.

Those without a federal reef fish permit that are usually limited to fishing in state waters can also participate this season.

The 46-day summer season will begin on June 16, 2023, and will run through July 31, 2023.

The 24-day fall season will include all weekends in October and November, Friday–Sunday. See fall season dates below:

October 6–8

October 13–15

October 20–22

October 27–29

November 3–5

November 10–12 (Veterans Day Weekend)

November 17–19

November 24–26 (Weekend after Thanksgiving)

Find more on recreational snapper regulations, click here.