Restoration project will allow more freshwater to flow into Florida Bay from Everglades National Park

An estimated $60 million project to allow more freshwater to flow south through the Everglades’ Taylor Slough into Florida Bay was launched recently by the Everglades Foundation, the South Florida Water Management District and the National Park Service.

Taylor Slough, located in the southeastern corner of Everglades National Park, is one of the primary contributors of freshwater into Florida Bay, according to the Everglades Foundation.

However, in the 1920s, the freshwater flow was substantially curtailed following the construction of Old Ingraham Highway. The highway allowed access to Flamingo, a small fishing village on the edge of Florida Bay, but it also served as a dam, cutting off freshwater flow from Taylor Slough.

Additional projects, including construction of a regional flood control system, also reduced the flow of water to the bay.

The Taylor Slough freshwater flow project will help balance salinity levels and promote the area’s ecological health.

The project will install up to 18 culverts at nine locations along a 3.2-mile section of Old Ingraham Highway in Everglades National Park. This will improve the flow of freshwater and restore the area’s wetlands. Work is expected to be completed in Summer 2023.

The project also supports goals of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP), the world's largest ecosystem restoration effort, which is being led by the South Florida Water Management District and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Eric Eikenberg, CEO of the Everglades Foundation, said the water flow project will "greatly" benefit the Everglades and the Florida Bay. "It's what we all have been fighting for every day."

Shannon Estenoz, assistant secretary for the US Department for Fish and Wildlife Parks, said the project will correct past errors.

"We as human beings have made a decision that we are going to reverse the mistakes in the past and we are going to do what's right," she said.