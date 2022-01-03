Do you have a Florida bucket list? I do, and every new year is a chance to check my progress. I crossed another item off it the other day when I stopped in at Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park. I was there to see Lucifer.

The 210-acre state park in Citrus County features a “wildlife walk” that allows visitors to see panthers, manatees, roseate spoonbills, and its star resident, Lucifer, aka Lu the Hippo.

Lu is a holdover from the days when the park was a roadside attraction. For Lu to continue living at Homosassa Springs after the state took over, then-Gov. Lawton Chiles officially declared the popular hippo to be an honorary citizen of Florida.

When people ask me what’s so great about Florida, I always make sure to mention our state park system. From the soaring dunes of Topsail Hill in the Panhandle to the depths of John Pennekamp in the Keys, Florida’s state parks provide a natural alternative to the artificial glitz of our theme parks.

They have a major economic impact, too, serving more than 28 million visitors and generating $2.4 billion in direct economic benefits to local communities. And some of them show off our quirky side, such as Falling Waters State Park, named for a 73-foot waterfall that disappears into the ground, and Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, which employs its own school of mermaids.

Until recently, the guy in charge of this vast domain — 175 parks, trails, and historic sites spanning nearly 800,000 acres — was Eric Draper, a tall, soft-spoken Florida native who had lobbied for Audubon’s Florida chapter until his appointment in 2017.

Draper just retired, so we spent some time on the phone recently discussing his four years overseeing some of Florida’s greatest assets, important both to our ecosystems and to our tourism industry.

Draper assured me he didn’t decide to hang up his khaki uniform because of some raging conflict with his bosses at the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. He just felt it was time, he said.

“I’m 68,” he told me. “I’ve got a couple of years left to take an active role in things, and I missed advocacy.” He said he hopes to spend the next few years helping local governments find financing for projects to fix the state’s water quality woes. (Good luck to him on that.)

Draper said he enjoyed his tenure overseeing the state park system, learning its great challenges (many driven by climate change — more on that in a bit). He also got to see its strengths, including the 1,035 full-time rangers and 500 or so part-timers staffing the parks.

Draper told me he was surprised by how many cultural and historical treasures are in the park system. The oldest parks date only to the 1930s, when the Civilian Conservation Corps built them as make-work projects during the Depression. But some of the properties they protect are far, far older than that, such as the Mound Key Archaeological State Park and Bulow Plantation Ruins Historic State Park.

Over time, Draper grew to appreciate some of the lesser-known state parks, naming Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park as his favorite.

“I had the most amazing experiences at Fakahatchee Strand,” he said, “standing in knee-deep water and seeing all the orchids and the birds “

He was amused by some of the things that happened, too, such as the time when this former coat-and-tie lobbyist took a powerful legislator on a tour of the Homosassa Springs park.

‘Turbulence’ in the park system

Draper, one of five children of an Air Force sergeant, was born at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa. He told me he “developed a deep passion for the environment while camping and canoeing around Florida during high school and college.”

He moved to Washington to work with an organization called Clean Water Action. In 1990, he joined the Nature Conservancy, which sent him back to Florida to help pass the Preservation 2000 land-buying initiative.

After a second tour of duty in D.C., this time as a senior vice president for the National Audubon Society, he returned to Florida in 1999 to work for the state Audubon chapter. This time, he stuck around. He became executive director in 2009, a position he held until he was appointed to the $115,000 a year parks director job.

Stick ’em in the splatter zone!

It’s hard to argue with his results.

In 1999, 2005, and 2013, Florida’s state parks won the gold medal — the top prize — from the National Parks and Recreation Association. In 2019, Draper’s second year in charge, Florida’s parks won their fourth gold medal — the only park system in the nation with that many wins.

“I have nothing but wonderful things to say about Eric Draper,” said Tammy Gustafson, president of the Florida State Parks Foundation, which raises money to support the parks.

As for Draper’s former employer, last month Audubon Florida gave him its 2021 Teddy Roosevelt Award “for a career of leadership on behalf of Florida’s environment.”

For his part, Draper feels he spent too much time “responding to the urgent rather than focusing on the important.” The former includes figuring out how to fix a roof or obtain more vehicles as opposed to coming up with a broad strategy for dealing with climate change, leaving those decisions to each park.

Climate change is “a huge issue” for Florida’s parks, he said. For instance, Tomoka State Park in Ormond Beach is one of the coastal parks where rising seas are rapidly eroding public property. Honeymoon Island is another.

As climate change warms the world’s oceans, the hotter water makes hurricanes stronger. One example: Hurricane Michael, which in 2018 wreaked havoc at a variety of Panhandle parks, even inland ones such as Torreya State Park and Florida Caverns State Park.

Draper acknowledged that the changing climate heightens the risk to the parks of severe drought and rampaging wildfires, too.

Portions of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee. For the complete article, click here.