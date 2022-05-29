The official start of the Atlantic basin 2022 Hurricane season is Wednesday June 1, and what’s left of Hurricane Agatha could reemerge in the southwest Gulf of Mexico next week.

Hurricane Agatha developed into a hurricane Saturday and the National Hurricane Center said the center of Agatha will approach the southern coast of Mexico on Sunday and make landfall as a major hurricane on Monday.

On Twitter, meteorologist Craig Setzer said, “Possibly something to keep an eye on for late next week. Euro based models suggesting potential from tropical development in far SW Gulf or western Carib. This is just a signal in the extended models for now, but something we may be watching by late next week.”

If the system were to emerge and develop, it would not keep its Eastern Pacific name Agatha as its circulation would likely be completely disrupted.

Alex is the first name of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.