Rising homeowner insurance rates, canceled policies and company liquidations has state government exploring solutions

Worried about the rising cost of property insurance? You’re not alone.

This past week, David Altmaier, the Commissioner of the Office of Insurance Regulation (the body overseeing the industry), and Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed their concerns in a message to the State Cabinet in Tallahassee.

The latest developments come on the heels of nine insurance companies declaring liquidation -- including one company that covered 140,000 policies -- and multiple reports of property insurance cancellations or rates actually doubling for homeowners.

Excessive roof claims, litigation and even fraud have contributed to the recent wave of insurance anxiety, which apparently has reached a crescendo all the way to the state capital.

“We move from issue to issue," said Altmaier, referring to previous excessive claims from mold and sinkholes, for instance, that had to be reined in by legislation. “Once you put a $10,000 cap on mold claims, suddenly you don’t have mold claims, and the same with sinkholes (with the Catastrophic Ground Cover Collapse cap in place). Now it’s water issues (complete replacement of roofs). We didn’t have roof claims two to three years ago -- well, not to the extent that we’re seeing now.

“And the one consistent theme in all of those issues is an excessive amount of litigation,” pointing out Gov. DeSantis’ mention of 76% of all litigation in Florida being attributed to property insurance claims.

One idea that had been introduced in January was Senate Bill 1728, which died in the House on March 14. It was designed, in part, to limit roof damage claims (and lawsuits) by allowing insurers to require a special roof deductible of up to 2% of the coverage limits. But legislators feared those on fixed or low incomes would not be able to afford the replacement of an entire roof.

“The reforms that we are talking about, the reforms we have enacted, Senate Bill 76 and House Bill 7065, I think those are ultimately going to be effective in lowering costs,” Altmaier added during his post-address press conference filmed by the Florida Channel. Click here to see a relay of the press exchange.

“But none of this happens overnight. I wish that it would, but it just doesn't.”

In 2019, the Florida Legislature passed HB 7065, a reform bill that was expected to curtail the exponential growth in Assignment of Benefits (AOB) litigation abuse, in which homeowners sign over their rights to, say, a roofing company or a water-damage restoration company, who, in turn, would sue insurance companies for inflated sums -- often without the homeowner knowing.

In 2021, legislators passed SB 76, a comprehensive insurance bill that shortened the time homeowners could file claims, limited the types of advertising by roofing contractors, and made changes to how attorney fees are paid in property insurance disputes.

“Clearly, there is some dysfunction,” said DeSantis, noting that Florida last year accounted for 8% of all claims nationwide regarding property insurance and over 7% of the litigation. “Senate Bill 76 did some things (to address this), but that was a compromise. And I don’t think it did quite enough."

Last year, more than 100,000 lawsuits in Florida were filed for property claims, with one report from ABC affiliate WFTV in Orlando indicating that amount translates to 130 times more than any other state.

DeSantis did say he would like the House and Senate to come to an agreement on a solution, but later he said he is confident that tougher legislation will go through later this year.

Across the state, nine property insurance companies have entered liquidation, according to the Chief Financial Officer's data, with some of their policies being picked up by other carriers. Those include:

American Capital Assurance Corporation Avatar Property and Casualty Insurance Company Florida Specialty Insurance Company Guarantee Insurance Company Gulfstream Property and Casualty Insurance Company Sawgrass Mutual Insurance Company St. Johns Insurance Company Sunshine State Insurance Company Windhaven Insurance Company

Slide Insurance Company, a Tampa startup, is taking over the 140,000 policies that the Orlando-based St. Johns Insurance Company had to abandon. St. Johns had been Florida's eighth-largest property insurer.

According to a Florida Politics report, Slide "was perhaps the only insurer operating in the state with the financial health" to take on such a high number of policies. The company did receive support from the Florida Association of Insurance Agents.

Florida Politics also reported that in 2021, the state's homeowner insurance companies lost another $1.5 billion, with Progressive leading the pack at $250 million in the red.

Just last week, a judge ruled that people who owned units in the Champlain Towers condominium building that collapsed last June in Surfside will divide $83 million for property losses, with compensation for families tied to the 98 deaths to be determined. Part of the money will come from insurance policies, while another portion will come from the sale of the now-vacant beachfront land.

Citizens, the state-created insurer of last resort, which had once hoped to scale its coverage and was down to some 400,000 policies not long ago, is projecting it will have more than 1 million policyholders this year, putting its finances in peril in the event of a catastrophic storm.

According to Altmaier, speaking in Tallahassee, it will take some time before a stable insurance market is back in place.

“The rates we are seeing are (from) several years of activity in the roofing space ... it’s very difficult to flip a switch and reverse all of that overnight,” he said. “We'll continue to work for solutions to find premium relief for consumers, but also stabilization for our marketplace.”

This is the first of a two-part series Next week, Islander News will look at what measures Key Biscayne is doing to inform homeowners as what can be done.