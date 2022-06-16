Island residents are no strangers to sea turtles although some might not be aware we are now in the sea turtle nesting season, which runs from March 1 to October 31.

During this time, each nest is marked and monitored throughout its incubation period and data collected from the nest is then submitted to state and federal agencies to monitor management and recovery efforts.

During the season, residents walking on the beach are avoid of the fledgling turtles and their nests. But Miami Dade County has a new way for individuals and families to contribute to sea turtle safety!

In honor of World Turtle Day, June 16th, the Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department is launching “Adopt-A-Sea Turtle Nest” - providing the community with another great way to show their love and support for the preservation and conservation of sea turtles nesting on Key Biscayne and Miami-Dade beaches.

Adopters’ donations will have their names imprinted on a printable adoption certificate and on a sea turtle nest stake, to mark the site of the nest they are adopting. The adopter's stake will remain for the duration of the nest’s incubation period, an estimated 45 to 70 days. Adopters will be notified by email when their nest has hatched.

To adopt a sea turtle nest, $100 must be donated through the Park Link. The pilot program of the Sea Turtle Conservation Program gives individuals, famIlies and groups the opportunity to symbolically adopt a sea turtle nest in their name at Crandon Park.

Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park also offers an opportunity for island residents to adopt a nest in while supporting the Friends of Cape Florida, Inc. by adopting a sea turtle nest on the beaches of Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park for the 2022 sea turtle nesting season. Click here for more information.

Note: If you find a dead, sick, or injured sea turtle, please call FWC's 24-hour Wildlife Alert at 1-888-404-FWCC (1-888-404-3922.)