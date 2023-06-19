Second tropical wave being tracked, TS Bret likely to form early this week

There is double trouble in the Atlantic as on Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami is tracking two disturbances which could develop into tropical storms over the next week.

Since last week, the NHC has been monitoring an area producing showers and thunderstorms that continues to become better organized and now has a 90 percent chance of developing into a named system as it moves westward at between 15 to 20 miles per hour.

Should the system become a named storm, it will become Tropical Storm Bret. The first named storm of the 2023 Hurricane Season was Tropical Storm Arlene, back in June.

The NHC is also tracking a second area of showers and thunderstorms located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, off the coast of Africa.

The NHC says this tropical wave has a 20 percent chance to develop within the next seven days as the it moves westward at about 15 miles per hour across the eastern and central Atlantic.

