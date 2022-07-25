Options continue to diminish in Florida for those hoping to insure their property through a private company.

Bankers Insurance Group, based out of St. Petersburg, announced Monday it is pulling out of Florida's home insurance market because they say state lawmakers didn't do enough during the home insurance special session to combat fraud and litigation.

The company released a statement, saying:

"This decision was difficult, however, necessary to allow us to grow responsibly and maintain our long-term financial objectives."

It becomes at least the 16th insurance company in the state to either have dropped policyholders, been declared insolvent, or have stopped writing new policies.

Policyholders with Bankers, like all others, will be notified of the cancellation within the state's required four-month window.

Meanwhile, 17 insurance companies -- perhaps more, based on other reports -- in Florida will find out this week how far their ratings have been downgraded by the ratings agency Demotech, which sent letters to those affiliations last week advising them of a ratings change.

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) confirmed the letters from Demotech informing the companies that their ratings will be downgraded from “A” to either “S” (Substantial) or “M” (Moderate).

Mortgage providers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac require homeowners to have a policy with an A-rated company. These homeowners would be forced to find new insurers, potentially at higher costs, or face the risk of defaulting on their mortgages.

Citizens Insurance, the state's "last resort" option, appears to be a viable option for many.

But, only homes valued at no more than $1 million in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties (and $750,000 elsewhere) would fall into Citizens' criteria, as would single condo units with a combined dwelling and content replacement cost of $1 million or less.

In the meantime, you can check your present insurance carrier’s rating from Standard and Poor's Ratings, by clicking here or by calling (212) 438-2400.

Tampa-based Southern Fidelity Insurance Co. was the most recent company to lose its financial stability rating, sending some 78,000 property owners in Florida seeking refunds and new, stable companies.

All policies were canceled July 15.

According to Insurance.com, the average premium for homeowners policies in Florida is $3,643 with a $1,000 deductible and a home valued at $300,000. Miami-Dade County homeowners pay an average of $7,000 a year, according to Insurify, an insurance shopping site.

Southern Fidelity became the fourth insurer in Florida declared insolvent since late February, following Lighthouse Property Insurance Corp., Avatar Property & Casualty Insurance Co. and St. Johns Insurance Co.

FedNat dropped 68,000 policies, nearly half their customers, and Lexington Insurance pulled out of the state.

Several others have stopped writing new business in parts or all of Florida, including Florida Farm Bureau, TypTap, United, People’s Trust, Universal, Heritage, Progressive, Safeport and Wilshire, according to a report by ABC Action News.

Earlier this spring, state lawmakers held a special legislative session to try to untangle what has become a scary thought for many property owners, especially those living along the Florida coastline.

The rating agency Demotech announced in June that it had withdrawn Southern Fidelity's financial-stability rating, and the company could not purchase reinsurance, a critical backup component for underwriters.

Earlier this year, First Floridian Auto and Home insurance representatives were asking for a 22.9% rate hike for Legacy policyholders, citing, in part, “dubious” roof claims, public adjuster requests, inflation and the expected cost of new materials -- all adding to insurance woes for many companies across the board.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, in May, signed new legislation aimed at helping consumers, but also is hoping to protect the insurance industry, which has had two years of underwriting losses exceeding $1 billion each year, and those companies which have been declared insolvent.

The new law creates a $2 billion reinsurance catastrophe fund to allow insurers to purchase insurance to help insulate themselves from risk. Insurers would have to reduce policyholders' rates to access the state reinsurance fund.

That plan also offers grants of up to $10,000 to outfit homes so they are less vulnerable to hurricane damage, if the homes meet certain criteria.

The new legislation also forbids insurers from automatically denying coverage if the roof is less than 15 years old. Homeowners with roofs 15 years or older would be allowed to get an inspection before insurers deny them coverage.

If an inspection shows that a roof has at least five years of life remaining, insurers cannot refuse to issue a policy only based on the roof’s age. If a roof is more than 25% damaged but already complies with the state’s 2007 building code, it would only have to be repaired instead of replaced under an exemption to the building code that the proposed legislation creates.