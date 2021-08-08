Staff at local restaurant rewarded with $1000 tip

You normally would not expect a $1000 tip on a $285.66 check, but that is exactly what happened at the popular Firefly restaurant.

According to the owner of the Panama City Beach restaurant – described as “casual fine dining” - the wait staff and cooks at his were rewarded with a $1,000 tip. The restaurant’s owner, Dave Trepanier, posted on it on Facebook.

Trepanier wrote, “Why do I love this business? First, I love my staff! Second, I love the fact that you never know what will happen from night to night. This incredible guest wanted to make sure the men and women on the cooking line got taken care of! It's been a long, hard summer for the staff in the kitchen. It's nice to know some folks out there appreciate them!”