Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody publicly opened her campaign for reelection next year, becoming the first and thus far only candidates in the race.

“I am proud to announce that I will be seeking re-election as Florida’s attorney general, to continue building a stronger, safer Florida by prosecuting human trafficking, protecting our seniors, and combating the opioid epidemic,” Moody said in a press release.

Moody is a former commercial litigator who became a U.S. prosecutor and state trial judge in Hillsborough County.

In office, she has been reliably conservative — joining other states in efforts to overturn the Affordable Care Act, commonly called Obamacare.

Moody also participated in antitrust actions against Google, Facebook, and to block an acquisition by Waste Management Inc., the big garbage company.

“Our state faces many challenges, but also incredible opportunities as we work toward upholding the rule of law and protecting our citizens and their rights. I will be campaigning across this great state, asking for Floridian’s steadfast support and their vote,” she said in the press release.

As of her August report, the Friends of Ashley Moody PAC had nearly $2.3 million in the bank, according to state Division of Elections records.

Portions of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.