On Saturday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency for 33 counties in the State ahead of Tropical Depression 10, which formed Saturday expected impact in Florida.

On Sunday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said the depression was located 45 miles SSE of Cozumel, Mexico and moving south at 5 miles per hour. The advisory said TD-10 was expected to become a hurricane by Tuesday, before making a Florida landfall sometime in the middle of the coming week.

Once the system becomes a named storm, it will be called Idalia.

The NHC said TD-10 is not expected to move much Sunday. After that, a developing trough over the Gulf of Mexico is expected to lift the system toward the north and north-northeast over the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

This track takes the system toward Florida,

Which Florida counties could be affected by the potential storm?

The State of Emergency Gov DeSantis signed Saturday cover 33 out of Florida’s 67 counties.

In the order, the Governor said, “I signed an Executive Order issuing a state of emergency out of an abundance of caution to ensure that the Florida Division of Emergency Management can begin staging resources and Floridians have plenty of time to prepare their families for a storm next week.”

These are the counties under a state of emergency:

• Alachua County

• Bay County

• Calhoun County

• Charlotte County

• Citrus County

• Columbia County

• DeSoto County

• Dixie County

• Franklin County

• Gadsden County

• Gilchrist County

• Gulf County

• Hamilton County

• Hardee County

• Hernando County

• Hillsborough County

• Jefferson County

• Lafayette County

• Lee County

• Leon County

• Levy County

• Liberty County

• Madison County

• Manatee County

• Marion County

• Pasco County

• Pinellas County

• Polk County

• Sarasota County

• Sumter County

• Suwannee County

• Taylor County

• Wakulla County

