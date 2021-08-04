Statewide science scores in 5th and 8th grades dropped during the pandemic

Statewide science exams covering everything from earth and space science to physical science took a hit during the pandemic, with average passing rates lower than 50 percent for 5th and 8th graders.

In 5th grade, 47 percent of students passed the state science exam in 2021, compared to 53 percent in 2019. (Florida didn’t administer the science exams in 2020 because of the pandemic.)

In 8th grade, 45 percent of students passed, compared to 48 percent in 2019.

Unlike math and reading exams across grade schools, science exams are only administered in 5th and 8th grades. A high-school level biology exam also is administered.

The Florida Department of Education measures achievement on the science exams on a 1 to 5 scale, with passing scores of 3, 4 or 5. However, a 3 is not considered proficient.

Only 4 and 5 scores in science are proficient or higher. A score of 3 means “satisfactory,” and a student “may need additional support for the next grade/course.”

The 8th grade passing rate of 45 percent in 2021 is the lowest since 2012, according to the Florida Department of Education.

Likewise, the 5th grade passing rate of 47 percent is the lowest since 2012.

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.