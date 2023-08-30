As of 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, Hurricane Idalia was 90 miles west of Tallahassee, FL, and it is expected to cause catastrophic storm surge and “destructive” winds in Florida’s Big Bend region.

"Storm surge of this magnitude is not something we've ever seen in this part of Florida in any of our lifetimes," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday afternoon as Hurricane Idalia intensified rapidly overnight.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said maximum sustained winds from Idalia were 130 miles per hour (mph) with higher gusts as it moved NNE towards Florida at 18 mph.

The NHC said that Idalia still has a few hours left to intensify before it makes landfall and effects from the storm are being felt from the Florida Panhandle to the Fort Myers area.

According to the NHC, the combination of storm surge and tide will cause a storm surge of up to 16 feet in some spots, combined with winds of up to 130 mph, and a risk of significant flooding.

The water level could reach 12 to16 ft from Wakulla / Jefferson County to Yankeetown, FL.

Idalia is expected to weaken after landfall, but it is likely to still still be a hurricane while moving across southern Georgia, and near the coast of Georgia or southern South Carolina later on Wednesday before it emerges off the southeastern United States coast early on Thursday and move eastward through late week.

Some models have Idalia turning back towards the east coast of Florida, but the NHC said that uncertainty in the track forecast beyond 48 hours remains quite large.

Gov. DeSantis will hold a press conference at the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning before Idalia makes landfall.