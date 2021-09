There was a gorgeous launch Wednesday night of the Inspiration4 mission on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, launched from Kennedy Space Center Wednesday night.

These images were shot from the oceanfront in Satellite Beach, located about 16 miles south of Launch Pad 39A.

The all-civilian crew of Inspiration4 will orbit for about three days before splashing down off the Florida coast this weekend.

Cool halo effect lit up the ugh the sky along the Space Coast after the 8:02 pm launch.