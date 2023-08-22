The Republican National Committee (RNC) has announced the eight candidates who will appear on stage Wednesday night for the first Republican primary debate in Milwaukee, and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is not on that list.

Suarez’s failure to qualify, according to the RNC, is a blow to what has already been an uphill battle for the GOP nomination ever since his surprise decision to enter the race back in mid-June, the latest entry date of any of the candidates running.

Suarez has not commented publicly about the debate as of early Tuesday morning.

With front-runner Donald Trump having previously announced he will skip the Milwaukee event, Gov. Ron DeSantis will be the lone Florida Republican out of three Sunshine State candidates running for president who will be on stage on Wednesday.

The question now is: Will Suarez remain in the race?

Speaking earlier this month in Iowa, the States Newsroom had reported that Suarez had hinted that if a candidate couldn’t qualify for the debates, they should step away.

Suarez claimed last Friday that he had qualified for the debate.

“I’m very excited to let you all know that we have qualified for the first GOP debate next Wednesday in Milwaukee at 8 PM (Central time). I am so excited to be able to deliver my message of prosperity to the entire nation, to introduce myself to the nation,” he said in a video message made on X (formerly Twitter).

But shortly after he posted that statement on social media, senior advisers with the Republican National Committee (RNC) told the Associated Press that in fact, Suarez had not met the criteria for the debate.

That criteria, announced in June by the RNC, required candidates to have a minimum of 40,000 donors, with 200 in 20 or more states, as well as getting to at least 1% in three-high quality national polls or a mix of national and early-state polls (those states being Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada).

In addition to DeSantis, the seven other candidates that the RNC says will be on stage on Wednesday night are:

- South Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum

- Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie

- Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley

- Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson

- Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy

- South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.

This story appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.