The National Hurricane Center (NHC) was busy Sunday morning tracking three systems, a new one which has a 30 percent chance of developing by mid-week.

A well-defined low-pressure system located about 200 miles N-NE of Bermuda is producing showers and thunderstorms and the NHC said some gradual development is possible while the system moves to the south or south-southwest at about 5 mph.

The NHC the system has a 30 percent chance to develop into a tropical cyclone over the next couple of days.

The next named storm would be Henri.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, a disorganized Tropical Storm Grace was located 100 miles SSE of Puerto Rico, moving in WNW at 16 mph and a slower forward motion is expected over the next few days. Maximum sustained winds remained at 40 mph.

The NHC says Grace is expected to strengthen before reaching Hispaniola on Monday, then weaken as it interacts with land through Monday night. Little change in strength is expected on Tuesday.

By mid to late week, heavy rainfall from this system could impact parts of Cuba, and the Bahamas. Portions of South Florida remain in the forecast cone, with any impact to the area possible Thursday into Friday.

The remnant of Fred is expected to re-develop into a tropical storm Sunday, with gradual strengthening expected while it moves over the Gulf of Mexico until it makes landfall, somewhere in the Florida Panhandle some time Tuesday morning.

