SunPass relief program saves customers over $227 million

Six months in, the Toll Relief Program has saved Florida drivers who use the toll collection service over $227 million.

In June, more than $37 million credits were added to 1.1 million customer’s accounts.

At the end of January 2023, the program had brought nearly $37 million in credits, saving some drivers over $100 throughout the month.

The program, which is set to stay active until the end of 2023, gives toll users with at least 35 monthly toll transactions a 50 percent toll credit. SunPass users also receive an additional 25% in savings.

It was partly inspired by the SunPass Savings Program, which ended in December of 2022 and saved over 380,000 Florida drivers more than $18 million.

“The Toll Relief Program allows us to give back to our loyal customers and thank them for their continued support. Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise is proud to offer this additional cost saving benefit,” Nicola Liquori, Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise Executive Director and CEO, said.

The program is expected to provide 1.2 million drivers with savings of almost $480 over the course of the year.

The Toll Relief Program is administered by Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise and includes SunPass as well as other Florida-based tolling agency partners throughout the state.

SunPass is the prepaid electronic toll collection program operated by Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise, the toll agency for the state. To learn more about SunPass please visit SunPass.com or call 1-888-TOLL-FLA (1-888-865-5352).

Customers are encouraged to ensure their transponder is properly mounted in the vehicle and their account is in good standing.