Surfside collapse fallout: Boca Raton to require building inspections with priority to those located near the ocean

In a new law passed unanimously Tuesday, the Boca Raton City Council will move to increase building safety, and because of potential of saltwater corrosion, buildings near the ocean will be prioritized.

The ordinance takes effect immediately.

According to a South Florida Sun Sentinel article, buildings older than 30 years and taller than three stories or 50 feet will undergo inspections into their safety and structural integrity.

The inspections also includes commercial office buildings.

Brandon Schaad, director of development services, proposed dividing the city into four, 60 buildings zones, addressing the easternmost zone first – closest to the water – then moving west.

Implementing the new law, the Sun Sentinel reported, will cost the city about $250,000 annually.

Boca Raton would add three positions to help with implementing the inspections, including an administrative position to handle paperwork, a code enforcement officer, and an engineer.

