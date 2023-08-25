System moving into Gulf likely to impact Florida as Franklin is forecast to strengthen

On Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami was monitoring three systems in the tropics plus issuing a new advisory on Tropical Storm Franklin, expected to become a hurricane.

The NHC is advising residents in the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, as well as western Cuba, and Florida to monitor the progress of a broad area of low pressure which is expected to move into an area where environmental conditions appear favorable for gradual development and chances are high – 70 percent – that a tropical depression is likely to form late this weekend or early next week it moves into eastern Gulf of Mexico.

A system, AL92, in the central Tropical Atlantic between the Cabo Verde Islands and the northern Lesser Antilles is expected to gradually develop and the NHC says there is a 50 percent chance a tropical depression could form by early next week while the system moves northwestward.

The remnants of former Tropical Storm Emily is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms and the NHC says conditions are becoming less favorable for development as it is expected to merge with a frontal boundary over the north central Atlantic during the weekend. Formation chances are 30 percent.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Franklin, which as of 5 a.m. was located 215 miles ENE of the Grand Turk Island, is moving ENE at 6 miles per hour with 60 miles per hour winds and higher gusts.

The NHC expects Franklin to strengthen over the weekend and is forecast to become a hurricane Saturday as it makes a sharp turn toward the north.

