A low-pressure system located about 160 miles east of Daytona Beach, continues to produce shower and thunderstorm activity and as of Sunday morning, the system was moving generally westward at 5 to 10 mph toward the east coast of Florida.

The National Hurricane Center said environmental conditions are expected to remain marginally conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression could still form Sunday or early Monday.

Should the system form into a Tropical Depression or storm, it will be called Fred.

WPLG Local 10 News meteorologist Brandon Orr tweeted early Sunday that system continued to struggle. “While wind shear has let up, dry air wrapped around it. There's a sliver of moisture to its southeast. If it doesn't pull that in and develop some t-storms closer to the center soon, its window of opportunity to develop today will close,” said Orr.