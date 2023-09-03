System racing towards Caribbean has 70% of development

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said a tropical wave in the Atlantic has a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression by next week.

As of Sunday morning, the system, located south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, was producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity and as it moves west northwestward at 15 to 20 miles per hour (mph).

The NHC expects the system to move into an area that is conducive for some development and a tropical depression is likely to form by the middle part of this week.

Should the system become a named storm, it will be called Lee.