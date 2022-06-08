Tax-free period for home-hardening supplies starts July 1st –$10,000 in state grants to fortify homes against storm damage to be available soon

Key Biscayne and Florida residents who want to harden their homes against storm damage this hurricane season will be able to enjoy tax-free exemptions starting July 1 on purchases of impact-resistant windows, doors and garage doors and any project that secures openings that can damage in strong winds.

The sales-tax exemption will last two years, following legislative passage of a tax-cut package, House Bill 7071, that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law on May 6.

In a late May special session on property insurance, legislators set aside $115 million for grants of up to $10,000 for qualified homeowners to help defray cost on home-hardening projects such as upgrading roofs, part of the revival of the My Safe Florida Home.

The program includes two-to-one grant funding —qualifying homeowners can receive $2 back for every $1 they spend on improvements meant to harden their homes against wind damage.

But when – and how - property owners can apply the grants of up to $10,000 remains a question.

No process has been announced for applying on the Department of Financial Services website – but there is a form for those interested to sign up for notifications.

The website does offer the program’s eligibility requirements:

- Homestead single family homes valued at $500,000 or less.

- Located in the wind-borne debris region identified in the Florida Building Code.

- The homeowner must ensure the home is available for inspection after the mitigation project is completed.

- The building permit for initial construction of the home must have been made before January 1, 2008.

- The home must have undergone an acceptable hurricane mitigation inspection after July 1, 2008.

It’s not clear what improvements will be eligible for grant funding. The original version of the My Safe Florida Home program, which was in effect from 2006 to 2008, limited funding to specific needs such as roof deck attachments, secondary water barriers, roof covering, reinforcements for roof-to-wall connections, opening protections and exterior doors, including garage doors.

According to the Financial Services department, updates on the program’s launch of will be posted soon at myfloridacfo.com.

For alerts, sign up here.