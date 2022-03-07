On Sunday, a day before the Florida Senate is scheduled to consider a nationally watched piece of legislation referred to as “Don’t Say Gay,” the organization Equality Florida posted a statement condemning “homophobic, transphobic” remarks from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary.

Christina Pushaw tweeted Friday in support of the bill that would restrict certain conversations on LGBTQ issues in Florida’s public-school classrooms. “The bill that liberals inaccurately call ‘Don’t Say Gay’ would be more accurately described as an Anti-Grooming Bill.”

“Governor DeSantis’ spokesperson said the quiet part out loud: that this bill is grounded in a belief that LGBTQ people, simply by existing, are a threat to children and must be erased.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, a Democrat who represents part of Orange County and is gay, tweeted Sunday:

“#DeSantis’ spokesperson openly accused opponents of #DontSayGay of being ‘groomers’— aka PEDOPHILES. Bigoted attacks like this against LGBTQ people are the worst of the worst. They’re disgusting and dangerous and have NO PLACE in the Guv’s office.”

It’s just the latest salvo in a battle over HB 1557, which has drawn nationwide attention and protests across the state and is considered one of the main “culture war” bills to be considered in the 2022 legislative session in Florida.

The bill is officially called “Parental Rights in Education,” but opponents have been referring to it as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill due to its potential chilling effect in Florida classrooms regarding LGBTQ issues and students.

The state House has already approved the bill.

The bill provides parents the opportunity to sue if a school district withholds certain information from them about their child’s well-being or if their child is exposed to instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity deemed not “age-appropriate.”

The required parental-access to information about a child’s welfare has fueled concern. The LGBTQ community, for example, is worried that students could be “outed” to an unsupportive family, potentially putting LGBTQ students in harm’s way.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has already signaled his support for HB 1557.

The governor said at a Friday press conference: “How many parents want their kindergarteners to have ‘transgenderism’ or something injected into classroom discussion?” DeSantis said. “I think those are very young kids. I think the Legislature’s basically trying to give parents assurance that… this stuff’s not going to be there.”

The bill language says: “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.”

The terms ‘gender identity’ and ‘sexual orientation’ target LGBTQ students, families, and teachers, according to bill opponents.

Backlash

Thursday, hundreds of high-school students across the state organized protests against HB 1557, one of which took place inside the Florida Capitol building, where around a hundred students voiced their opposition to the bill and insulted DeSantis outside of the House and Senate chambers.

There will be more protests Monday morning, according to LGBTQ advocates.

National picture

The bill as garnered national attention. HB 1557 was dubbed a “hateful bill” by President Joe Biden on Twitter in early February.

The American Bar Association wrote on Feb. 17 that they oppose provisions in the bill because “they would undermine the well-being of LGBTQ students and chill beneficial faculty speech.”

HB 1557 would need to come to fruition before the end of the legislation session, which ends March 11.

Some senators have offered amendments addressing concerns about the bill, and the Senate will have the opportunity to approve or dismiss those changes.

Portions of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.

