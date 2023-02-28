“The Corporate Kingdom finally comes to an end,” DeSantis signs bill ending Disney World’s self-governing status

On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill (HB) 9-B, Reedy Creek Improvement District, Orange, and Osceola Counties, which ends self-governing status and special privileges previously enjoyed by Walt Disney World through the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

The governor made the announcement at a news conference in Lake Buena Vista, Florida where he signed state legislation taking over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which was established in 1967 and was operated by Walt Disney World.

The Governor opened the press conference by saying, “its so great to be here today… the corporate kingdom finally comes to an end.”

“There is a new Sherriff in town and accountability will be the order of the day,” DeSantis said.

The Governor and the Disney have been involved in a feud since the company spoke out against the Parental Rights in Education Law — referred to by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

“Allowing a corporation to control its own government is bad policy, especially when the corporation makes decisions that impact an entire region,” DeSantis said, adding that the new bill “makes Disney live under the same laws as everybody else, and ensures that Disney pays its debts and fair share of taxes.”

The legislation changes the name of the area under Disney's autonomy, to the Central Florida Tourism Supervisory District and amends the Reedy Creek Improvement District charter to end Disney’s self-governing status, closes Disney’s exemption from the Florida Building Code and Florida Fire Prevention Code, ends Disney’s exemption from state regulatory reviews and approvals and the claims to ensure Disney will pay its fair share of taxes.

A press release by the Governor’s office says the new law “prevents leftist local governments from using the situation to raise local taxes,” and that Disney will no longer get preferential treatment and that “Disney’s municipal debt will be paid by Disney, not Florida taxpayers.”

Disney has said it will not fight the bill and work within the new legislative framework.

The legislation imposes a five-member state board on the district, with members appointed by the Governor and subject to Senate confirmation.

On Monday, DeSantis appointed Martin Garcia of Tampa, Bridget Ziegler of Sarasota, Brian Aungst Jr. from Clearwater, Michael A. Sasso of Orlando and Ron Peri also from Orlando to serve on the Central Florida Tourism Supervisory District board.

