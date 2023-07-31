Gov. Ron DeSantis, flailing in his quest for the Republican presidential nomination, proposed a starkly nationalistic and populist economic program during a speech Monday in the early primary state of New Hampshire, promising to overthrow a “failed ruling class.”

Speaking in a logistics warehouse in Rochester, N.H., the Florida governor decried decades of U.S. economic policy, including offshoring manufacturing to countries such as China, bailouts to failing industries including banking, COVID lockdowns, which he said ushered in a “Faucian dystopia,” and federal stimulus spending that he claimed primed inflation.

“We cannot allow no longer (sic) the failed ruling class in this nation to dictate our nation’s policies,” DeSantis said.

“We have to defeat those individuals and institutions that have caused our economic malaise. We cannot have policy that kowtows to the largest corporations and Wall Street at the expense of small business and average Americans,” he continued.

That said, DeSantis’ campaign and super PAC have relied heavily on million-dollar and multi-million-dollar donations from the very wealthy, as the Washington Post noted Monday.

“There’s a difference between a free-market economy, which we want, and corporatism, in which the rules are jiggered to be able to help incumbent companies.”

The latest polling nationally and in New Hampshire showed former president Donald Trump besting DeSantis by 30 points or more; he’s been forced to lay off large numbers of campaign staff; and the wealthy individuals who have been financing his campaign (perhaps different people than the elites he excoriated during his speech) have been stepping back on contributions.

Rebuttals

During his speech, DeSantis claimed his policies in Florida have saved the state from much of the economic harm he spent so much time complaining about. However, Democratic sources had a bone to pick on that score.

The progressive-backed DeSantis Watch released a video pointing to nation-leading inflation, housing costs, and insurance rates. “Make America Florida? Huh. America can’t afford Ron DeSantis,” the ad says.

“As DeSantis debuts his extreme economic vision for the country, Floridians are begging him to address the catastrophic economic failures he’s left them, including some of the fastest-rising housing costs in the country, skyrocketing property insurance rates, and exorbitant health care costs,” Democratic National Committee spokesperson Ammar Moussa said in a written statement.

“At the same time, DeSantis has lined the pockets of Florida’s wealthiest and biggest corporations with tax giveaways. It remains a mystery why DeSantis would try to reboot his dumpster fire of a campaign by promising to bring his failures as governor nationwide but, by all means, we welcome Republicans to continue reminding the American people how catastrophic the MAGA agenda is for the economy.”

10-point plan

DeSantis released a 10-point plan:

“Taking back control of our economy from China and restoring our economic sovereignty.”

Realizing 3% economic growth (it was 2.4% during the second quarter), reducing regulation, and keeping taxes low.

“Unleashing American energy independence” with reliance on fossil fuels.

Ending environmental, social, and governance standards for investment (which consider the long-term implications of business decisions rather than only short-term profits).

“Restoring merit and respect for the individual as the central criterial for economic advancement.”

“Reforming our education system and lowering barriers to entry for working class Americans,” principally through vocational education.

“Reining in the Federal Reserve,” which DeSantis accused of manipulating interest rates.

“Opposing bailouts and holding bad economic actors responsible.”

“Fighting reckless and wasteful federal spending.

Selling out to China

“We also have to stop selling out this country’s future to China. It is hurting our middle class and it is hurting our national security,” DeSantis said.

The fruits of the existing economy can be seen in “illegal” immigration that undercuts wages, plus the surge in opioid addition, alcoholism, and suicide.

“The elites in this country have failed time and again. They’ve imposed policies that have proven short-sighted and have proven counterproductive,” DeSantis said.

“Revitalizing economic freedom and opportunity will require building an economy where the concerns of average citizens will be elevated over those deemed too big to fail.

“We are today declaring our economic independence from the failed elites and policies that have harmed this nation’s middle class.”

