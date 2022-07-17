In 1998, conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh purchase a home on North Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach for $3.9 million. Now, the property is being discretely shopped, with a price tag exceeding $150 million.

The property sits on 2.7-acre of waterfront land with 250 feet of ocean frontage and direct access to the beach and includes multiple structures, including a large 24,000 square feet main house built in West Indies style.

Limbaugh died last year at age 70. According to records, the property is owned by a trust tied to his widow, Kathryn Adams Limbaugh.

The website Inman reports that Limbaugh modeled the home on the design of other properties throughout the world, including Versailles, and the main guest suite was drawn up like the presidential suite in the Hotel George V in Paris.

For more, click here.