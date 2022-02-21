The State of Florida is home to some stunning beaches, including Key Biscayne, State Parks, and towns. But it is also home to one of the more Ecological & Historic Preserve in the US.

As posted by Marisa Roman on the website Only in Your State, the 46,000 acres Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve, located in Jacksonville, “can be classified as the most beautiful historic preserve in America.”

On its website, Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve calls the area “one of the last unspoiled coastal wetlands on the Atlantic Coast,” with 6,000 years of human history and experience the beauty of salt marshes, coastal dunes, and hardwood hammocks.\

It is also home to historic Fort Caroline and the Kingsley Plantation.

