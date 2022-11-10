“The plot chickens…” and only in SoFla; TSA finds gun stuffed in raw chicken

Apparently thinking that a raw, uncooked chicken qualifies as a “locked hard-sided container” a Fort Lauderdale outbound passenger tried to stuff a handgun inside a raw chicken packed in the traveler's luggage.

The brand of the chicken? Kikiri Quirch.

The TSA website advises that, "unloaded firearms in a locked hard-sided container" are only allowed to be transported as checked baggage.

The website also advises that "meat, seafood and other non-liquid food items are permitted in both carry-on and checked bags."

A creative TSA Instagram post, full of chicken puns, announced the finding. The post reads:

"The plot chickens as we barrel our way closer to Thanksgiving. For us, it's a time to be thankful that our officers are always working around the cluck to keep you safe. Take for instance this 'hen you believe it?' find at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. We hate to beak it to you here, but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time. This idea wasn't even half-baked; it was raw, greasy, and obviously unsupervised. The only roast happening here is this poor packing choice!"

The passenger’s name has not been released or if charges have been filed.