“The record includes not a hint of misconduct by Mr. Warren,” Bar to honor Andrew Warren, the FL prosecutor DeSantis suspended

The American Bar Association will honor Andrew Warren on Friday, the one-year anniversary of his suspension by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as elected state’s attorney for Hillsborough County.

Warren is one of two prosecutors to receive the Curtin-Maleng Minister of Justice Award, intended to highlight the principle that under ABA standards “the duty of the prosecutor is to seek justice, not merely to convict.” Also being honored is Erek Barron, U.S. attorney for District of Maryland.

The Republican governor, flanked by law enforcement figures including uniformed sheriffs, suspended the twice-elected Democratic prosecutor last Aug. 4 for alleged “neglect of duty” and “incompetence” arising from Warren’s signing of a pledge not to prosecute alleged crimes arising from provision of abortion or transgender care.

In January, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle in Tallahassee ruled that Warren never imposed any blanket nonprosecution policies and that DeSantis acted for his own “political benefit” against a progressive prosecutor preparatory to the governor’s presidential bid. However, the federal judge ruled he was powerless to reinstate Warren.

“The record includes not a hint of misconduct by Mr. Warren,” Hinkle wrote. “So far as this record reflects, he was diligently and competently performing the job he was elected to perform, very much in the way he told voters he would perform it. He had no blanket nonprosecution policies. Any minimally competent inquiry would have confirmed this. The assertion that Mr. Warren neglected his duty or was incompetent is incorrect. This factual issue is not close.”

Warren appealed that ruling to the Florida Supreme Court, which turned him away on June 22, and to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, where his case remains pending. The state Senate would need to confirm Warren’s removal from office, but won’t take up the case until his court proceedings conclude.

“Warren has been tough on violent criminals, fraudsters, and repeat offenders who threaten neighborhood safety. He has utilized innovative reforms and created successful diversion programs to hold low-level offenders accountable while steering them away from the downward spiral of the system, including civil citation programs for juveniles and adults,” the Bar said in a press release.

Additionally, “Warren has focused on treatment, prevention, and rehabilitation for offenders with substance abuse and mental illness to reduce recidivism rather than further the revolving door of the criminal justice system,” the release continues. “He has also minimized poverty traps that criminalize people because they are poor and has embraced data-driven approaches that improve safety, cut crime and save taxpayer dollars.”

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee. It has been edited for length.