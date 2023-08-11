A recent ranking of the top 50 best-selling Master Planned communities in the US definitely has a Florida feel, with 16 of the top selling communities located in the Sunshine State, including the best-selling in the US.

The Villages, located outside of Ocala, expanding the counties of Sumter and Marion was number one, with almost 2000 units sold (1,960) units sold so far in 2023.

The Villages, meant for retirees to spend their time in, is full of activities and a vibrant community with everything a resident could think of, from golf to unique dining experiences available to residents, it's all anyone could ask for after a lifetime of work.

The previous decline of Master-Planned Communities over the years has reportedly recovered, says RCLCO, a real estate consulting firm, increasing by 9% since the first half of 2022.

Other Florida Planned Communities making the Top 50 include Ave Maria, selling 355 units, in the SW coast of Florida and both Latitude Margaritavilles in Daytona Beach and Panama City, with 300 and 301 sales respectively.

No South Florida planned community made the list.

