This Florida town is a must-visit for a magical holiday experience

While most towns, including Key Biscayne, have some type of organized holiday lighting display and related festivities, there is one Florida city that offers a coordinated annual spectacle of lights that rivals none.

Only 317 north of the island sits the city of St Augustine, with its Nights of Lights event, where more than 3 million lights are placed on just about every corner of the town’s historic district in a two months holiday celebration that dates back 28 years.

The website Travel Awaits calls the event, which is running now through the end of January, “magical” and with reason and details the many ways visitors can enjoy the display.

According to the Travel Awaits report, the light display can be enjoyed by trolley – the most popular – or onboard the Santa’s Red Express Train, which takes off from the Ripley’s Believe or Not Museum with Carols and entertainment being part of the ride.

Other options to enjoy the Nights of Lights include by boat, or by climbing the 219 steps to the top of the St. Augustine Lighthouse. There are also carriage rides, walking tours and even – in Key Biscayne style – golf carts.

