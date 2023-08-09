Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended another elected prosecutor.

This time it’s Monique Worrell of Florida’s Ninth Judicial Circuit, in Orange and Osceola counties, a Democrat who was elected in November 2020 and is the second African American to hold the position.

The Republican governor, who interrupted his presidential campaign to visit Tallahassee for the announcement, alleged that Worrell has been lax in charging decisions against violent offenders. She has been “clearly and fundamentally derelict so as to constitute neglect of duty and incompetence,” he said during a news conference.

“Prosecutors do have a certain amount of discretion about which cases to bring and which not. But what this state’s attorney has done is abuse that discretion and has effectively nullified certain laws in the state of Florida,” DeSantis added. “That breaches her duties that she owes to the people of Florida under our state Constitution and provides the basis for this suspension.”

Worrell, during a news conference outside her old office in downtown Orlando, asserted that DeSantis saw her suspension as a way to bolster his quest for the GOP presidential nomination, which has been flagging of late.

“This is a political hit job. It is nothing less than that. And it should be seen for exactly what it is,” Worrell said.

An investigator with her office called her this morning, “reading me a notification from the governor that I had been suspended and telling me not to return to the office,” Worrell said. Her lawyers are reviewing the governor’s suspension order and considering her options. Two of her top aides were fired, including one in charge of police corruption, she added.

Worrell plans to seek reelection next year, she said.

The development came just over a year after the Republican governor suspended the twice-elected Democratic prosecutor last Aug. 4 for alleged “neglect of duty” and “incompetence” arising from Warren’s signing of a pledge not to prosecute alleged crimes arising from provision of abortion or transgender care.

A federal judge in Tallahassee later ruled that Warren never imposed any blanket nonprosecution policies and that DeSantis acted for his own “political benefit” against a progressive prosecutor preparatory to the governor’s presidential bid. However, the judge ruled he was powerless to reinstate Warren. That said, the judge stated that “the record includes not a hint of misconduct by Mr. Warren.”

Warren appealed that ruling to the Florida Supreme Court, which turned him away on June 22, and to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, where his case remains pending.

‘Fight back’

During a video conference call, Warren advised Worrell to “fight back.”

“This is a dark day for democracy in the Sunshine State,” Warren said, adding that it came one day after DeSantis shook up his presidential campaign again, firing its manager and installing James Uthmeier, his chief aide in the governor’s office..

“This is another unconstitutional attack on democracy by a small, scared man who is desperate to save his presidential campaign. He wants to be a bully but he’s actually a coward who’s repeatedly violated the rule of law and the will of the voters to cover up his own weakness,” Warren said.