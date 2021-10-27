“This is a terrible day for FPL customers,” as regulators approve company's rate hike plan

Tuesday, Florida’s Public Service Commission approved a Florida Power and Light (FPL) four-year rate plan which will increase FPL’s revenue by $4.9 billion through 2025.

According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the typical bill for FPL’s 5.6 million customers will increase by 18% more each month by 2025 than they paid in January 2021.

Mike Hightower, president of Floridians Against Increased Rates said, “This is a terrible day for FPL customers.”

In August, FPL had agreed to reduce its original four-year rate increase request by $1.3 billion. The Sun Sentinel reported that FPL now says rising natural gas costs will wipe out those savings.

A “typical” 1,000 bill in 2021 will increase 18.2 percent to $117.06 by January 2025.

