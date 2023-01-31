"This is something that doesn't happen in Lakeland," ten people are injured in drive by shooting

"The vehicle slowed, did not stop, and the four windows went down. It appeared to be occupied by four shooters in the vehicle," Lakeland Police Department Chief Sam Taylor commented on the Monday afternoon shooting.

According to a Bay News 9 report, a dark-color Nissan pulled up at the scene of the shooting and started firing on both sides of the vehicle.

Chief Taylor said he had never experienced a mass shooting. "This is something that doesn't happen in Lakeland."

According to the Bay News 9 report, ten people – all males between 21 and 35 - were shot, leaving two in critical condition.

Police believe it was a targeted event and are looking for at least four males who may have been wearing facial coverings. The Lakeland community is urged to call police with any tips that could help solve this crime.

For the entire Bay News 9 report, click here.