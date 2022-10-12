Fentanyl was the hot-button topic of the day Wednesday, not only across Florida, but across the country.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, speaking in Tampa and on Fox News, praised the efforts of Hendry County law enforcement officers, drug agents and members of the FBI for their efforts in a massive fentanyl bust.

She will be pushing for maximum charges against 25 drug traffickers – one gang member, Efren Berumen, 39, of Kissimmee, was still on the run Wednesday – with ties to the Mexican mafia.

But, she also warned how these drug gangs -- in this case, a gang leader who operated the organization from his prison cell -- might be concocting the highly lethal drug into popular Halloween "rainbow"-colored candies, such as Nerds and Skittles.

“We’re seeing them put it in candy packaging, like Nerds packaging," Moody said earlier Wednesday on the "Fox & Friends" show. "And Halloween’s coming up, and those of us with young children have to have these conversations and start learning about the fentanyl crisis and warning our children."

Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa is familiar with the dangers of the drug, but said: "We have not seen this as an issue (here). Thank God."

Moody pointed out during a news conference at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center that "2 mg (of fentanyl is) all it takes to kill an individual. Our agents have seized enough fentanyl to kill everyone in 66 of the 67 counties in Florida in just the past few months.

"Many who will die from fentanyl will never know they ingested this poison."

Flanked by FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass, Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden and other special agents, Moody said, "The fentanyl crisis presents a new challenge ... officers have overdosed rushing to help others, and experienced the same symptoms. That is why I have pushed with other attorneys general in a bipartisan fashion to secure our borders (and fight for tougher immigration laws)."

Glass said the 25 mugshots of those arrested in "Operation 13 Tiers" reflect charges of more than 60 first-degree felonies for drug trafficking and violent crime, including "conspiracy to commit murder."

He explained that the gang leader, Carlos Martinez, is serving a 30-year term for attempted murder, yet provided the orders to gang members to transport the drugs into Florida from Mexico. He also ordered gang members to injure, possibly kill, other gang members who were hesitant about being involved, according to Glass.

In all, Glass said, 45 guns were recovered, along with more than $150,000 in cash, 48 pounds of fentanyl in 15,000 pills, and more than 350 pounds of methamphetamine.

"No doubt, the work of our FDLE agents, the Hendry County Sheriff's Office and the FBI saved countless lives in Florida and America," Glass said. "We were not only able to infiltrate it, but (we) shut it down."

Moody said fentanyl was responsible for the death of 107,000 Americans as of the last yearly count, including thousands in Florida. And, in this case, she pointed the finger at the drug cartels.

"Mexican drug cartels, many involved in this specific case, do not value human life," she said. "Human life is an expense on their balance sheet, on their income statement. They care about profit and they care about power. We have to continue to support the brave men and women of law enforcement ... something that has been pushed on them."

The federal Drug Enforcement Administration has warned about so-called “rainbow-colored fentanyl" designed to appeal to “children and young people.”

"I commend the DEA for alarming the public and telling them this is the most dangerous drug they've seen," said Moody, who noted she would be seeking the highest penalties and charges against these criminals.

Sunday in Arizona, reports on Fox News surfaced that border officials there discovered a new version of "rainbow" fentanyl pills, some 44,000 distinctly colored among the 413,000 fentanyl pills seized.

Earlier this year, Moody called for illicit fentanyl to be declared a "weapon of mass destruction" after two mass overdoses took place in Florida.

Now, she has one request.

"As a mother," Moody said, "I plead ... with parents, guardians or anyone who has contact with your kids ... this is the time to talk to your children."