Three active systems in the tropics signal approach to the statistical peak of hurricane season

The period between mid-August and mid-October is referred to as the “peak of season,” for storms and forecasters at the National Hurricane Center (NHC) are preparing for an increase in activity, including tracking three systems Monday morning.

Meteorologists expect an above average number of storms for the remainder of the 2021 Hurricane season, which runs through end of November. Traditionally, Sept. 10 has been statistical peak for hurricane season when the tropics sees increased activity.

In 2020, on September 14, there were five named storms in the Atlantic basin spinning at the same time.

On Monday the NHC was tracking three systems, Tropical Storm Fred, Tropical Depression Grace and a Tropical Depression - #8 – spinning close to Bermuda and expected to develop into Henri sometime on Monday.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, Tropical Depression Eight was about 120 miles ESE of Bermuda with 35 mph maximum sustained winds. The system is moving S-SW at 9 mph and is expected to make a “slow clockwise turn” during the next two days, according to the NHC.

The system is forecast to strengthen into Tropical Storm Henri later Monday.

The HWRF model has the depression becoming a major hurricane within 72 hours, but this

scenario is considered “an extreme outlier” given the amount of shear forecast. So far this season, the HWRF model has been “very shear resistant and has had a high intensity bias.”

Overnight, Fred once again became a Tropical Storm and as of 8 a.m. was located 90 miles SSW of Apalachicola, Florida with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. Fred is moving north at 9 mph and the NHC says Fred is expected to bring heavy rain fall and dangerous storm surge along the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend through Monday.

Tropical Depression Grace is moving W at 15 mph and is likely to cause flash flooding and mudslides across the Dominican Republic and Haiti later Monday.

At 8 a.m. Monday, Grace was 125 miles southeast of the Haitian capital of Port Au Prince, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

Grace is forecast to regain tropical storm strength by Tuesday, with top winds of 60 mph by the time it strikes southern Texas or Mexico.

The government of Jamaica has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Jamaica.

