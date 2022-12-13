The increase in South Florida traffic apparently has not made Miami drivers more aggressive.

As a matter of fact, South Florida did not place in the Top 10 of cities with the most aggressive or nicest drivers.

That honor, the city with the most aggressive – “Scroogiest” – drivers belong to Tucson Arizona for the second year in a row. What is the city with the “nicest” and least aggressive drivers? Portland, Oregon.

Miami ranked #24 on the list of cities with the most aggressive drivers.

With three cities making the “naughty list” this year, Florida ranks as the most aggressive driving state overall.

The survey, done by GasBuddy, a PDI company and the leading fuel savings platform in the US, showed that drivers in certain cities across the United States are up to 54% more aggressive than the average driver.

GasBuddy examined millions of drives and defines aggressive driving as quick acceleration, hard braking, and speeding.

Naughty List, the Top 10 Cities with The Most Aggressive Holiday Drivers

Tucson, AZ

Jacksonville, FL

Nashville, TN

Orlando, FL

Birmingham, AL

Richmond, VA

Oklahoma City, OK

Tampa-St. Petersburg, FL

Salt Lake City, UT

Memphis, TN

The Top 10 “Nicest” cities to drive in?

Portland, OR

Cincinnati, OH

Seattle, WA

Las Vegas, NV

Rochester, NY

Providence, RI

Minneapolis, MN

Cleveland, OH

Columbus, OH

Buffalo, NY

For the complete GasBuddy report, click here.