Three South Florida world premiers part of Seraphic 20th anniversary finale with one Miami performance remaining

One of Key Biscayne’s fan-favorite acappella group, Seraphic Fire, is celebrating their 20th Anniversary season, with program titled “FIRST | LAST.''

Included in the program are their oldest and newest pieces, including three world premieres and a 40-voice performance.

The group will be performing the first piece commissioned and premiered by them, joined by the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music Ensemble Ibis for Shawn Crouch’s The Road From Hiroshima. Of their “new” repertoire, Seraphic Fire will be premiering pieces by Alvaro Bermudez, Sydney Guillaume, and Twnie Olson.

Seraphic Fire’s inaugural performance of the 40-voice motet Spem in alium, composed by Thomas Tallis, is one of the most anticipated pieces among audience members. The ensemble will hold performances in Naples, Coral Gables, Ft. Lauderdale, and Boca Raton, Florida. Read on for the full program and performance schedule.

Program:

Sydney Guillaume: Douce Espérance

Shawn Crouch: The Road from Hiroshima

David Vess: To Dream Again*

Tawnie Olson: Beloved of the Sky**

Alvaro Bermudez: Danzas del Silencio***

Thomas Tallis: Spem in alium****

*University of Miami Student Composer-in-Residence composition

**Commissioned by the Barlow Endowment for Music Composition at Brigham Young University

***Commissioned by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation

****Performances of Spem in alium are made possible with the generous support of Daniel Perron & Jonathan Hogg

Performances:

Thu, Apr 27, 7:00pm | Naples | Vanderbilt Presbyterian

Fri, Apr 28, 8:00pm | Coral Gables |Church of the Little Flower

Sat, Apr 29, 7:30pm | Ft. Lauderdale | All Saints Episcopal

Sun, Apr 30, 4:00pm | Boca Raton | St. Gregory’s Episcopal

“One of the hallmarks of Seraphic Fire has been our dedication to expanding American choral canon through the commissioning of new works,” said Artistic Director and co-founder Patrick Dupre Quigley. “Listening to the repertoire in First | Last, the audience will experience our very first commission – The Road to Hiroshima – alongside three new world premieres. It’s a delight to welcome back musicians from our 20-year performing history as well as highlight the educational partnerships we’ve developed with UCLA’s Herb Alpert School of Music and the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music. The 40-voice Spem in alium performance is guaranteed to be spine-tingling and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hear this ‘surround sound’ music in all its magnificence.”

An hour prior to each performance, there will be a Pre-Concert Conversation open to the public.

Tickets and subscriptions are on sale now at SeraphicFire.org and by phone at 305.285.9060.