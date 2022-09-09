Will Demings’ messaging resonate with Hispanic voters at the polls in the November election?

U.S. Rep. Val Demings has unveiled an initiative to address issues surrounding Latino voters, a key voting bloc that could impact the outcome of the U.S. Senate race in Florida and help her unseat a GOP incumbent who is Latino.

She’s a Black Democrat from Central Florida and a Congresswoman who was on a list of potential vice president candidates for Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election. She’s well-known as the first female police chief in Orlando, and she comes from humble beginnings — her mother worked as a maid and her father was a janitor.

But Republican opponent Marco Rubio has a slight lead in recent polls and an advantage in Florida’s largest county in the state — Miami-Dade — where more Hispanics are registered as Republicans than Democrats.

His parents, from Cuba, “earned their way to the middle class by working humble jobs, his father as a bartender in hotels and his mother as a maid, cashier, and stock clerk,” according to Rubio’s bio.

He is seeking a third term in the U.S. Senate and is a former Florida House Speaker.

Meanwhile, Demings has been traversing the state in hopes of attracting Hispanic voters, through what’s called Todos Con Demings, a Hispanic outreach coalition launched in April by her campaign.

In English, “todos con” can mean “all with,” “everyone with,” or other similar translations.

‘She is telling her American Dream story to Hispanic voters’

The coalition’s press secretary is José Díaz, who recently told the Florida Phoenix that Todos Con Demings is using social media “to reach Hispanic voters where they are,” and digital advertising in Spanish since June.

“Demings has been a constant presence in Hispanic communities,” Díaz said, including hosting an event that highlighted prescription drug costs at a Puerto Rican health clinic in Miami and meeting with residents in Little Havana.

She’s also hosted other campaign events across the state targeting Hispanic communities and she’s been interviewed by Hispanic media outlets.

Demings also opened a campaign office in Tampa and interviewed with a Spanish media outlet called Telemundo Noticias “two days after her primary victory,” Díaz added.

The latest AARP Florida poll in the U.S. Senate race shows that “Senator Marco Rubio has a narrow 49% – 47% advantage over Congresswoman Val Demings in the U.S. Senate election. Rubio’s lead is 5-points among Florida’s vital 50+ electorate.”

GOP advantage in Miami-Dade — Rubio’s territory

Hispanic voters are largely in South Florida, according to data from the Florida Division of Elections. Data show that Miami-Dade County, in South Florida, has the most registered Hispanic voters, at 898,195; followed by Broward County (293,098) and Orange County, in Central Florida, at 220,603. Those figures are from Aug. 4, prior to the primary election.

That said, across all races and ethnic groups, Miami-Dade has more registered Democrats compared to Republicans, according to data from the Miami-Dade supervisor of elections.

But when it comes solely to Hispanic registered voters in Miami-Dade, voter registration data show more Hispanics registered with the Republican Party of Florida compared to the Florida Democratic Party. There are 325,853 Hispanics registered as Republicans in that large county, compared to 251,781 Hispanic voters who are Democrats.

That would likely be beneficial for Sen. Rubio in capturing the Hispanic vote, according to Elizabeth Gregory, Rubio’s campaign communications director.

“Many Hispanic voters know firsthand the dangers of socialism only to find Washington Democrats embracing a socialist agenda. Silly woke phrases like ‘Latinx’ only further prove their ignorance,” Gregory added.

