Transportation bill could give FL control over Disney’s Monorail system

On Tuesday, the Florida Senate passed a bill that could give state inspectors some control over Walt Disney World’s popular monorail system.

Ashley Carter, a reporter for Spectrum 13 News in Orlando, tweeted that the amendment calls for FDOT to set safety standards for "privately owned fixed-guideway transportation systems" that are "located within an independent special district created by local act which have boundaries within two contiguous counties."

The legislation - SB 1250 - a standard transportation bill, specifically says the Florida Department of Transportation can oversee “any governmentally or privately owned fixed-guideway transportation systems operating in this state...”

Under SB 1250, state government could oversee inspections of Disney World’s monorail system, and close, modify, or disable it for any reason they see fit.

This bill could also go on to apply to Disney’s Skyliner system, boat transportation, or bus operations.

The amendment was filed days after a press conference with Governor Ron DeSantis in which he discussed the dissolving of the Reedy Creek Improvement District. DeSantis has threatened to make major changes to Walt Disney World’s operations, including the possibility of raising tolls on roads leading to the property or building a prison next to Walt Disney World.

The bill, with the amendment, now goes to the Florida House and if it passes, it will go to Gov DeSantis’ office for his signature.