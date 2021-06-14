Tropical depression forms off east coast; could develop into Tropical Storm Bill

On Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center reported an increase in thunderstorm activity within a system off the coast of Carolina dubbed Tropical Depression Two.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, the system was moving at 21 mph off Cape Hatteras with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. NHC forecasters say Tropical Storm Bill, could form from the tropical depression Monday or Monday night.

Bill would be the second named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. In late May, Tropical Storm Ana was the first named storm of 2021. Tropical storms form when winds speeds reach a minimum of 39 mph.

The system off the Carolina coast is one of three disturbances forecasters were tracking Monday. A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico could bring "very heavy" rain to Louisiana and the Gulf Coast later this week and into the weekend, forecasters said.

The third system being monitored by the NHC is a “strong tropical wave just offshore of west Africa,” producing heavy shower and thunderstorm activity. The NHC said some development

is possible before a dry air aloft and strong upper-level winds limit any chance of formation over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean.

