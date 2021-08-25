Tropics update: two storms likely to form by end of the week, one may take aim at US Gulf Coast

On Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) was monitoring three separate systems, giving two a high probability of developing into tropical systems over the next few days.

Disturbance 1 – located over the southwestern Caribbean Sea is facing favorable environmental conditions that are conducive for development, and the NHC says a tropical depression is likely to form late this week.

The disturbance is expected to follow a track similar to Grace, moving near the Yucatan

Peninsula of Mexico on Saturday and then into the western Gulf of Mexico by Sunday where conditions could be favorable for additional development to occur.

If a storm forms, it will be named Ida.

While a second system - Disturbance 2 – located in the central tropical Atlantic, about 800 miles

southeast of Bermuda only has a slow chance to develop over the next few days, environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend while the system turns eastward over the central Atlantic.

The third wave – Disturbance 3 – was located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms. Some

development of this system is possible over the next several days while it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph, the NHC said.

