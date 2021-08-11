Tropical Storm Fred formed late Tuesday night and as of Wednesday morning, the storm was 115 miles ESE of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic.

A west-northwestward turn is expected later Wednesday, in the general direction of South Florida, which remains on the edge of the forecast cone and could be dealing with effects from the storm late Friday into Saturday.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, TS Fred was traveling at 16 mph, with 40 mph sustained winds and higher gusts. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), TS Fred is forecast to weaken as it passes over the mountains of the northern Caribbean and then strengthen again as it approaches Florida - or the Gulf of Mexico - at the end of the week.

Also, Wednesday morning, the NHC was tracking a tropical wave located a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and some gradual development is possible – 20 percent over the next 48-hours – as the system moves westward across the Atlantic at near 20 mph.