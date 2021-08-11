Tropical Storm Fred weakened Wednesday, with sustained winds falling below 40 mph – barely tropical storm strength - as it interacted with the Dominican Republic. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects further weakening as it crosses land.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the center of TS Fred was crossing the Dominican Republic, moving WNW at 15 mph.

Once the storm is over the ocean, the NHC expects it to regain strength with reach maximum wind speed of 60 mph, down from an earlier prediction of 65 mph.

The NHC said Tropical storm watches and warnings may be posted for South Florida Thursday morning. If TS Fred stays on the forecast track, the worst weather in South Florida looks to be on Saturday, ranging from rainy weather to a full-blown tropical storm.

The NHC said that starting Friday, heavy rainfall associated with Fred will impact Florida with 3 to 5 inches of rain anticipated across the Keys and the South Florida through Monday.

The NHC continues to monitor a second wave located west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands which continues to produce showers and thunderstorms. The NHC said conditions are expected to become more conducive for and a tropical depression could form by early next week.

The system was moving westward across the tropical at 20 mph.

