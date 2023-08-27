TS Idalia forms in the Gulf, hurricane watches for portions of Florida likely late Sunday

Tropical Storm Idalia formed Sunday afternoon and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said it expects the system to become a hurricane by Tuesday.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, Idalia was located 80 ESE of Cozumel, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (mph) and moving north at 2 mph, while bringing heavy rains to portions of Western Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula.

The NHC said Idalia will likely pick up speed Monday as it moved to eastern Gulf of Mexico and strengthening is forecast, and Idalia is expected to become a hurricane by Tuesday.

The NHC said Florida residents should monitor Idalia’s progress of and storm surge and hurricane watches for portions of the Florida west coast will likely be required later on Sunday.

According to the advisory, there is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge, flooding from heavy rainfall, and hurricane-force winds along portions of the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle as early as Tuesday.