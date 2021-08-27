Tropical Storm Ida formed Thursday and continued to strengthen overnight, with 45 mph sustained winds and higher gusts. As of 5 a.m. Friday, Ida was located 50 miles NNW of Grand Cayman and 145 miles NNW of Isla de la Juventud, Cuba.

The storm is moving NW at 15 mph.

On this track, Ida will move away from the Cayman Islands Friday morning, pass near or over Isla de la Juventud, Cuba. Ida is expected to rapidly strengthen as it moves over the Gulf of Mexico during the next few days, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The forecast is for Ida to be at or near major hurricane strength when it approaches U.S. northern Gulf coast on Sunday.

An area of low pressure – Disturbance 1 - located 650 miles east of Bermuda is producing disorganized showers. The NHC’s 5 a.m. advisory says that environmental conditions marginally conducive for development, but a tropical depression could still form over the weekend.

The system has a 50 percent chance of development in the next 48 hours.

A third system – Disturbance 2 – located between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles is expected to gradually develop, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days.

