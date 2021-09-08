TS Mindy forms on the Gulf, headed for Florida landfall

Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the NE Gulf of Mexico with sustained 40 mph winds, triggering Tropical Storm warnings for the Florida Panhandle

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Mindy was located 90 miles WSW of Apalachicola. Moving NE at 21 mph.

The Tropical Storm Warning covers from Mexico Beach to Steinhatchee River.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects the center of Mindy is to cross the coastline of the Florida Panhandle and then move offshore of the southeastern US into the Atlantic Ocean by Thursday.

The NHC says Mindy will produce storm rainfall of 2 to 4 inches with maximum amounts of 6 inches across the Florida Panhandle through Thursday morning.

